Brian Gragnolati Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

