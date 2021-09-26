Brian Hirsch Sells 123,518 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

