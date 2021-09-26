Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.