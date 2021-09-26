Bridgefront Capital LLC Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.20 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.