Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $255.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.74.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

