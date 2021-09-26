Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. 135,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,505. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -0.34.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.