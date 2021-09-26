Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.09. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,745,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

