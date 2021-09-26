Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $691,788,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,381 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.