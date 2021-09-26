Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.