Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

