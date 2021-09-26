Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $577.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 578,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,052. The company has a market cap of $372.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

