Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,162,388. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

