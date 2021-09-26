Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.52 Million

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $581.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 302,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. REV Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

