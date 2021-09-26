Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.65 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

