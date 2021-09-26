Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $215.60 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 352,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

