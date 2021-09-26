Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $592.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

