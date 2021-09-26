Brokerages Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 288,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.09.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

