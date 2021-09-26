Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the lowest is $3.00. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $453.08. The stock had a trading volume of 552,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.21 and a 200 day moving average of $401.63. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

