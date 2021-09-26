Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,513. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $481.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

