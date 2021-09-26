Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

