Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price at $33.22

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,483 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

