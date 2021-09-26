Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $25.30

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 435,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,034. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,150. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

