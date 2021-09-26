Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 48,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

