Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $148.87

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,679 shares of company stock valued at $117,525,011. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,915,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.