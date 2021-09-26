Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,706.11

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,392 ($18.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,443.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,477.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

