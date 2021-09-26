Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $240.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.68.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

