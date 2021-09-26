Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $20.68

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

RF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

