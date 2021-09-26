Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $74.01

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. 110,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,841. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.