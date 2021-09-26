Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $26.42

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 10,469,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

