Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $26.42

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $30,477,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,016. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

