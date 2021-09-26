Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

