Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $12,951,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $6,364,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $424,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEPC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 470,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

