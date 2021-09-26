Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.04.

BEP opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,242,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

