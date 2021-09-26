Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
TSE:BSO.UN opened at C$6.49 on Friday. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.03.
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile
