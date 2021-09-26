Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:BSO.UN opened at C$6.49 on Friday. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.03.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

