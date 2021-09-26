BSClaunch (BSL) Hits Market Cap of $165,879.87

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $165,879.87 and $41,638.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00101116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00127068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,224.17 or 0.99749899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.06967838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00750401 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

