Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Burberry Group stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

