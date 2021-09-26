Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE BY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 168,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,431. The company has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

