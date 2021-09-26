C Todd Sparks Sells 3,800 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TBK stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.