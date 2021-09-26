CA Cheuvreux Initiates Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Equities research analysts at CA Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHOTF. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

