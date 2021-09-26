Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

