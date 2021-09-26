Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises 2.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $12,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

