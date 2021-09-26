Cadence Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,973 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $137,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $151,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

