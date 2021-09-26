Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. 1,425,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,893. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 172,124 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

