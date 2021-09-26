Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 4.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37. 20,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,296,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

