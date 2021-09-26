Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

