Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.86 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.