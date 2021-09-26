Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 30,840 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

