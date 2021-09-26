Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

