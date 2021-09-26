Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,675 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

