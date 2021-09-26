Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,366,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

